Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-05 19:38:52 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Shay's Slant: Second half performance dooms Kansas

Unsncqiowheolirxsh42
USATodaySportsImages.com
Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant.com
@JayhawkSlant
Editor

For No. 5 Kansas, a four-point halftime deficit turned into a second half collapse inside Hilton Coliseum late on Saturday afternoon. Turnovers doom KansasNo. 5 Kansas (12-2; 1-1) dropped its first...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}