Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-04 23:03:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Shay's Slant: Second half surge leads to a Kansas blowout

Q9brvhoqbwdhbgdmktli
Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant.com
@JayhawkSlant
Editor

Led by a team-high 20 points from Dedric Lawson, No. 2 Kansas pulled away from Wofford in the second half and cruised to its seventh-straight victory, 72-47. Dedric Lawson led the wayOn a night whe...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}