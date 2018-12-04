Shay's Slant: Second half surge leads to a Kansas blowout
Led by a team-high 20 points from Dedric Lawson, No. 2 Kansas pulled away from Wofford in the second half and cruised to its seventh-straight victory, 72-47. Dedric Lawson led the wayOn a night whe...
