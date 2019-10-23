News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-23 17:14:33 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Shay's Slant: Some thoughts from Big 12 media day.

Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
@JayhawkSlant
Editor

On Wednesday afternoon, Bill Self, Udoka Azubuike, Devon Dotson, and Ochai Agbaji meet with the media inside the Sprint Center at Big 12 media day. What were some of the highlights from today's gat...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}