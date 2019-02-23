Saturday nights highly anticipated matchup between No. 12 Kansas and No. 14 Texas Tech was over before it ever had a chance to get started.

No. 14 Texas Tech crushed No. 12 Kansas, 91-62

If Kansas has any hopes of capturing its 15th-straight Big 12 regular season championship, the Jayhawks will have to win the rest of their regular season games and hope that several other teams stumble down the stretch.

Kansas is still very much in the running, most likely for a share of its 15th-straight Big 12 regular season championship, but the Jayhawks looked anything and everything but prepared to keep the streak alive in Lubbock, Texas on Saturday night.

In losing 91-62 to Texas Tech, Kansas, on the defensive end of the court, gave up 16 made three-pointers (16-of-26) and allowed the Red Raiders to connect on 60.7 percent (34-of-56) of their field goals attempts.

After falling behind 5-0, Kansas answered with a 4-0 run of its own, but from that moment on, Texas Tech regained complete control of the game and never looked back. In fact, the Jayhawks trailed by 25 points, 45-20 at the half and never made a serious run at the Red Raiders in the second half.

Saturday’s game was, without question, dominated by Texas Tech. Six players hit two or more threes for the Red Raiders, which were led by Jarrett Culver, who scored a game-high 26 points on 10-of-21 shooting from the field, 3-of-8 shooting from behind the arc and 3-of-5 shooting from the free-throw line.

Nothing went KU’s way in Lubbock

From the get-go, Kansas found itself in a deep hole against Texas Tech and simply couldn’t recover from the early onslaught. Not one player looked particularly impressive for Bill Self’s squad, which featured just one double-digit scorer.

Dedric Lawson scored 14 points, pulled down five rebounds, dished out one assist and was credited with one block in 26 minutes of action. For the game, Lawson was 3-of-8 from the field, 1-of-1 from behind the arc and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.

In his return to the court, Marcus Garrett tallied nine points, while sophomore guard Charlie Moore also scored nine points against the Red Raiders. Freshman big man David McCormack finished with eight points, as did K.J. Lawson. Freshman point guard Devon Dotson chipped in seven points and one assist.

In what was believed to be one of the best games of the Big 12 in the regular season, Texas Tech completed dominated Kansas from the opening tip. The outcome of Saturday's game in Lubbock was decided early on in the contest.

Grimes continues to struggle for Kansas

It was another frustrating outing for freshman guard Quentin Grimes. In 27 minutes of action, Grimes scored just three points, pulled down three rebounds, and was credited with two steals. Offensively, he was just 1-of-3 from the field (all from behind the arc) and 0-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Since scoring 21 points against Michigan State in his college debut, this season hasn’t gone anything like Grimes expected when he made the move to Lawrence. A projected lottery pick at the beginning of the season, Grimes continues to fall down the draft boards and is looking to find his confidence as the end of the season approaches.

KU’s focus must turn to Kansas State

Kansas no longer controls its own destiny, but the Jayhawks are still very much in the running for their 15th-straight Big 12 regular season championship. However, Self’s squad simply can’t afford to lose another game as the regular season nears its end.

If Kansas hopes to earn at least a share of its 15th-straight Big 12 regular season championship, the Jayhawks will need to take care of business against Kansas State on Monday night. That is, without question, the No. 1 priority for Self’s squad at this time.

Kansas will travel to Stillwater, Okla., on March 2 and Norman, Okla., on March 5 to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oklahoma Sooners. The Jayhawks will close out the regular season at home against the Baylor Bears.

For Kansas, the formula is quite simple. Win out and get some help along the way and the streak remains intact.