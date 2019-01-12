A week after getting thumped on the road, No. 7 Kansas responded by beating Baylor, 73-68, in Waco on Saturday night.

Kansas must learn to close games on the road



A week after getting thumped by Iowa State in Ames, No. 7 Kansas responded with a big win on the road against Baylor, 73-68 on Saturday afternoon. As impressive as the win was for the Jayhawks, and it was a big win, it shouldn’t have been as nearly close as the final score indicates.

With 1:03 left remaining in the second half, Kansas had what appeared to be a commanding lead over Baylor in the closing seconds of the game. However, as it turned out, that wasn’t the case at all.

Down by 12 points at home, Baylor mounted a furious comeback with a little more than one-minute remaining on the clock. The Bears, with 26 seconds left on the clock, pulled to within four points of the Jayhawks, but would get no closer.

And it wasn’t like Baylor was making all of the plays late in the game. Kansas had numerous opportunities to extend the lead, but a number of missed free-throws opened up the door for the Bears to close the gap.





Vick has breakout game for Kansas

Lagerald Vick, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard from Memphis, Tenn., picked the perfect time have a breakout game for Kansas. Looking to avoid an 0-2 start on the road in Big 12 play, Vick was absolutely spectacular from behind the arc against the Bears.

In scoring a game-high 18 points, Vick drilled 6-of-8 shots from behind the arc, pulled down three rebounds, dished out two assists, and swatted one shot in 36 minutes of action. On a number of occasions, Baylor closed the game, most notably in the first half, and Vick answered with a big shot from behind the arc.

As good as Vick was on Saturday, and he was a difference maker, he also committed four turnovers on Saturday. His final turnover of the game allowed Baylor to pull to within four points late in the game.

Still, while turnovers remain a concern, there’s absolutely no doubt that Kansas doesn’t leave Waco, Texas with a win without Lagerald Vick. He was absolutely deadly from downtown, which is exactly what Kansas needed on Saturday.





Lawson continues to produce at a high-level

It certainly wasn’t his best performance, but much like Vick, Kansas doesn’t emerge victorious on Saturday without the play of Dedric Lawson, the 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward from Memphis, Tenn., scored 17 points, pulled down three rebounds, and blocked five shots in 32 minutes of action.

Lawson, against Baylor, was 7-of-12 from the field and 3-of-6 from behind the arc. Again, much like Vick, as good as Lawson was against Vick, he also committed four turnovers over on Saturday.

Kansas, with 3:59 remaining in the game, led Baylor by 20 points. The Jayhawks, without question, looked to be in cruise control the rest of the game, but as the final score clearly indicates, the Jayhawks simply failed to close the door on the Bears.

Of KU’s 14 total turnovers, eight were committed by Vick and Lawson. Moving forward, Kansas will simply need to do a better job of taking care of the basketball, especially on the road with a commanding lead.





Freshmen Devon Dotson, Ochai Ogbaji shine for Kansas

Two of the biggest performers of the day were also two of KU’s most inexperienced players. Devon Dotson, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard from Charlotte, N.C., and Ochai Agbaji, the 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard from Kansas City, Mo., big key roles in KU’s road win over Baylor on Saturday.

Dotson scored 14 points, pulled down five rebounds, dished out five assists and swatted one shot in 33 minutes of action. For the game, Dotson converted 3-of-4 shots from behind the arc, 1-of-1 shots from behind the arc and was 7-of-10 from the free-throw line.

Agbaji, in just his second game, scored 10 points, grabbed three rebounds, and was credited with one steal in 21 minutes of action. Offensively, he was 4-of-5 from the field, 1-of-2 from behind the arc and 1-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Since having his redshirt pulled against Oklahoma, Agbaji has provided a spark off the bench that, in two games, has proved to be a major difference for Bill Self’s squad.