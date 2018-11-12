Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-12 23:24:23 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Shay's Slant: Vick has career night to lead Kansas past Vermont, 84-68

Ah7tsyomfocb6izolota
Lagerald Vick scored a career-high 32 points on Monday night
USATodaySportsImages.com
Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant.com
@JayhawkSlant
Editor

Behind a career-high 32 points from Lagerald Vick, No. 2 Kansas pushed passed Vermont, 84-68 on Monday night. The night belonged to Lagerald VickLagerald Vick, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard from Me...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}