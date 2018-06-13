The final current players vs. alumni scrimmage, which took place on Wednesday, ended in a blowout. Charlie Moore led the way with 26 points for the winning team.

JayhawkSlant.com was on hand for the second and final current players vs. alumni scrimmage of the camp season on Wednesday.

For a complete breakdown of who stood out and what to expect this upcoming season, click here.

RED TEAM (80)

Charlie Moore 26, Udoka Azubuike 14, Dedric Lawson 10, Sam Cunliffe 9, Devon Dotson 7, Mitch Lightfoot 6, Marcus Garrett 4, Ochai Agbaji 2, K.J. Lawson 2.

BLUE TEAM (44)

Silvio De Sousa 10, Devonté Graham 8, David McCormack 8, Wayne Selden 6, Elijah Johnson 5, Travis Releford 4, Chris Teahan 3, Mario Chalmers 0.