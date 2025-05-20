Sherron Collins Named JHX Hoops Head Coach for TBT 2025

KANSAS CITY, May 20, 2025 – JHX Hoops, the Kansas alumni team hosting The Basketball Tournament’s (TBT) regional at Municipal Auditorium July 19-23, today announced former Kansas guard Sherron Collins will be the team’s head coach for TBT 2025.

Collins served as the head coach of Self Made (now known as JHX Hoops) last summer, guiding the team to an appearance in the Wichita Regional championship game, the furthest a Kansas alumni team has gone in TBT. This year, Collins will coach a team that currently includes former Jayhawks Nick Timberlake, LaGerald Vick, and Cliff Alexander.

A standout at Kansas from 2006-10 and a national champion in 2008, Collins played professionally for parts of seven seasons.

Collins is currently the head coach of Oak Park High School in Kansas City, and led the school to their first ever Missouri Class 6 state title this season. For his efforts, Collins was named the recipient of the 2025 Eddie Ryan Coaching Award, presented to the top boys coach in the greater Kansas City area.

The winner of the Kansas City Regional will advance to TBT’s quarterfinals on July 29. The semifinals will be held on July 31, and TBT’s $1 million championship will be played on Aug. 3.

For the first time, TBT will give each host team the opportunity to have home court advantage for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and the $1 million championship game. Should two regional hosts face off, the tie breaker will be determined by which host sells 4,000 tickets the fastest.

Tickets for the 2024 Kansas City Regional are now on sale at TBTHoops.com/tickets.

