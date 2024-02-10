Kansas outlasted Baylor 64-61 in a tightly contested game in which the Jayhawks were without Kevin McCullar, as Nicolas Timberlake made his first career start.

The Jayhawks got off to a hot start as they raced out to a 12-4 lead. Pumping up the crowd during the start was Hunter Dickinson as he was the first one to the floor to win a loose ball and draw a foul on Baylor.

He scored his first points by running to the rim in transition where KJ Adams found him and prompted Baylor head coach Scott Drew to burn his first timeout with 15:31 to go in the opening period.

Dickinson then scored the next four points of the game to put the Jayhawks up 16-4. They took a 18-6 lead into the second media timeout.

Baylor started to creep its way back into the game, but Dickinson was intent on being aggressive. He scored 13 of Kansas' first 25, shooting three shots from deep during the stretch.

Baylor had brought the game back within seven at 28-21 at the under four timeout, and then scored the next five points afterwards. Dickinson picked up his second foul during that stretch as well, meaning that Parker Braun had to play the last 2:59 of the half instead of the player with nearly half of the team's points.

The Jayhawks managed to finish off the half on a high note despite Dickinson's absence, taking a 34-28 lead into the break.

After Furphy scored an old fashioned three-point play, Baylor went on to score the next eight points to bring themselves within one at 37-36 with 17:05 to go.

Dickinson had a rough start to the first half, missing his first four field goal attempts. However, the other Jayhawks started to come alive. With Kansas leading 44-41, Dajuan Harris made his second triple of the game after the Baylor defender went underneath the ball screen. After a stop, Timberlake finally got into the scorebook with a corner three in transition to make it 50-41 with 12:22 to go.

Timberlake's impact was not done however, getting a steal and slamming it home after the Baylor timeout. After Adams made a free throw and Dickinson broke his streak of missed field goals, Timberlake buried another three to make it 58-46.

Baylor did not take long to bring itself back into striking distance as they hit their own pair of threes to make it 60-55 with 5:15 to go.

On the last play before the under four media timeout, Harris was injured going up for a layup. The Jayhawks survived the nearly two minute stretch that he was not on the floor, but Baylor was still threatening with the score 62-59 with 2:05 to go.

After having to burn their last timeout, the Jayhawks got a bucket from Harris in the lane.

On Kansas' next offensive possession, Dickinson was called for a foul on the rebound, which gave Baylor two free throws to make it a three point game again.

The Jayhawks turned it over, but Baylor missed a wide open three that would have tied the game. Timberlake got the rebound and was fouled with five seconds left, but missed the front end of a one-and-one. Baylor had another decent look at the tie, but missed as Kansas held on to win 64-61.



