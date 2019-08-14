Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-14 09:00:00 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Sights and sounds: Special teams practice
Jon Kirby •
JayhawkSlant
@jayhawkslant
Publisher- Football Editor
We give you a look into fall camp with a closer at the special teams going through drills.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}