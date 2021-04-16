JayhawkSlant - Signed, sealed, delivered: KU kicks off signing period with key signatures

Quotable: “Cam is going to bring a lot of versatility to our frontcourt, allowing us to play with space and size,” said Bill Self. “Jeff Boschee runs a solid program at Missouri Southern and knows exactly what it takes to play at this level. We’re very excited that Cam is coming to Kansas and look forward to the positive impact he will have on this team.”

Quotable: “Sydney is going to bring size, strength, and athleticism to our frontcourt, giving us another rim protector,” said Bill Self. “He’s a big man that can play above the rim and has shown the ability to have a big presence inside. Sydney has been developed very well while at Logan and is making a big impact as they continue to play in the upcoming JUCO national tournament.”

Quotable: “Joseph is an explosive, dynamic scoring guard that will allow us to play an up-tempo, aggressive style on both ends of the floor,” said Bill Self. “He ended last season playing at a high level, including winning an NCAA tournament game and propelling Drake to a great season.”

Name: Kyle Cuffe

Height: 6-2

Weight: 180

Former school: Blair Academy in Blairstown, N.J.

Hometown: Blairstown, N.J.

Stats: Blair Academy played only two games and Cuffe averaged 25.0 points, scoring 28 and 22 points. respectively. In 2019-20, he averaged 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game

Quotable: “Kyle is a young man that has great upside and the determination to be a great player,” said Bill Self. “He’s an explosive athlete that makes plays on both ends of the floor. His father, Kyle Sr., was a great player at St. John’s and has been instrumental in Kyle’s development. He is already a well-prepared player coming from a powerhouse school like Blair Academy under the excellent tutelage of Joe Mantegna.”