Signing Day 2.0: Updates from late signing day
The Kansas staff is expected to sign a small group of recruits to round out the 2020 class. As we confirm the players signing their player cards and profiles will be posted here.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news