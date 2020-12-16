JayhawkSlant - Signing Day Central: The new Jayhawks and analysis- 7:47 a.m.

I like watching his high school offense because they are well coached. They use a lot of formations and do a lot of window dressing. They use a lot of motion and put stress on defenses. Easters is very good at analyzing early in a play and pre-snap where the open receiver will be. He gets rid of the ball fast and has a good understanding of what they are running. He throws a very catchable ball.

If you watch his passes they are handled easy by his receivers. They do a lot of zone read and he does a good job of pulling the ball back and finding the open target fast. He’s an interesting runner because that’s not his strong suit. But when a hole opens up he isn’t slow footed.

His speed is decent only thing he will need to change going forward is learning to get down. It’s not like you want to run a lot of QB designed runs, but his mobility improved a lot his senior season. In terms of sitting in the pocket he does make some good throws and changes his arm angle.