JayhawkSlant - Signing Day: Jayhawks fighting for Top 30 class

As the second signing day has arrived it is expected to be all quiet on the Jayhawks front. And that’s quite okay. Kansas recruiting fans had their fun on the early signing day in December when the coaching staff inked the majority of the players they will sign. In 2017 the NCAA voted to bring back the early signing day, which quickly turned into the one most recruits signed their letters of intent. The Kansas coaches got most of their work done in the early signing period and hauled in most of the class.

Davis is expected to sign later in the morning at his high school (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

KU holding near Top 30 class, third in the Big 12

The rankings can always fluctuate during signing day. The Jayhawks are in a good position early in the morning sitting at 33rd in the national rankings according to Rivals.com. They enter signing day morning ranked third in the Big 12, slightly ahead of Oklahoma State. Let’s face it, there are probably very few people thought that would be possible. Coming off an 0-9 season, Kansas fans would have done cartwheels if they were told the class would be on the brink of the Top 30 and in the upper half of the conference. [Related: See the updated 2021 commitment list]

Quaydarius Davis expected to sign later in the morning

The day won’t come and go without any drama. The one recruit everyone will be focused on is Quaydraius Davis. He is the highest-rated recruit in the class and is expected to sign sometime later in the morning. Sometimes the school will officially announce a recruit early, once they receive the letter of intent. The recruit will go through signing day ceremonies later in the day even though their destination has been made public. But Davis confirmed to Jayhawk Slant he will not sign his letter of intent until he does his signing day ceremony at the high school.

Several players already on campus