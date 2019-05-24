Silvio De Sousa is back
Silvio De Sousa, the 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward from Luanda, Angola is, in a word, back. On February 1, the NCAA ruled that De Sousa must sit out the remainder of the 2018-19 basketball season and...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news