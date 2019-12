Silvio De Sousa, the 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward from Luanda, Angola hasn’t had the type of season he envisioned when the 2019-20 season kicked off in November. However, the former five-star prospect hasn’t lost hope.

In fact, on Monday afternoon, De Sousa, while talking to a group of reporters, said that the game is finally starting to slow down.

For a breakdown of what stood out when talking to Silvio De Sousa, click here.