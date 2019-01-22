Behind 29 points and 15 rebounds from Dedric Lawson, No. 9 Kansas defeated No. 24 Iowa State, 80-76 on Monday night.

Big Mondays Showdown between No. 9 Kansas and No. 24 Iowa State was exactly that. With a national audience watching and 16,300 fans in attendance, Kansas used a 14-0 run midway through the second half to push past Iowa State.

