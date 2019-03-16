Bill Self along with Devon Dotson and Quentin Grimes met with the media after the loss in the Big 12 title game.

Self said he will not leave disappointed with his team's effort. Dotson talked about Iowa State's offense and not making shots.

Self said they aren't going to worry about their seed and doesn't think they hurt fell down after reaching the championship. Self said the NCAA tournament is more about match-ups.






