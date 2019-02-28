Bill Self met with the media before the Jayhawks get ready for two road games. Self talked about the defense when they have Dotson and Garrett on the floor.

Garrett is still sore from the injury but is fighting through it. Self calls him one of the toughest players in the program.

Self looked back on Kansas State game saying they didn't play that well, but made Kansas State play bad. When asked about the conference player of the year Self said it should go to someone on the team that wins the conference.

