JayhawkSlant - Slant TV: Berryhill, Burt, Pesek-Hickson after practice

After Tuesday's practice Amauri Pesek-Hickson, Sam Burt, and Taiwan Berryhill met with the media.

Berryhill said the linebackers are starting to come together and talked about what young players have looked good.

Burt talks about his decision to return to the program for his super senior year and gives his thoughts on the defensive line.

Pesek-Hickson reported in good shape and likes what he sees from Mike DeBord's offense. Watch below to get several more thoughts from the players after practice.