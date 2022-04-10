Slant TV: Bill Self, Ochai Agbaji, Mitch Lightfoot talk before parade

On Monday night, Kansas defeated North Carolina, 72-69 to capture its sixth National Championship. Since returning home from New Orleans, La., life simply hasn't been the case for Bill Self and the Jayhawks. On Sunday, a celebration parade was set to take place in the afternoon, but before that celebration took place, Self, Ochai Agbaji, and Mitch Lightfoot met with the media.

JayhawkSlant.com was on hand and has the very latest below.