Slant TV: Bill Self talks golf, hoops, Big 12 expansion, and more

Before a golf outing on Monday, Bill Self answered a few questions from a select group of reporters. Self touched on his golf schedule for the remainder of the summer, how he's feeling since recovering from COVID-19, what he thinks about the possibility of the Big 12 expanding, the progress of Remy Martin, and more.

Q: Is this your last round of golf this year?

A: I don't know if it's my last round, but I'll probably get out one or two more times, I hope. I haven't had a chance to play much this summer because we'd been so busy, but always good to get out on a nice day.

Q: When you were sick, did you take for granted your health?

A: I wasn't real sick like that? I was fortunate that my symptoms were mild compared to so many. It wasn't a huge deal, but it is pretty... What's the correct word? There is a nervousness about it, just how prevalent it is and how it seems to be increasing here of late, and I hope we can certainly get under control.

Q: Do you think a lot of coaches got it at the Peach Jam?

A: I do, but I don't know that to be a fact and I don't know for a fact that I did, but I think I did because that's where I was. It's so abstract, like putting your arm around a cloud. It's just impossible to do, but the fact the matter is there were a lot of coaches that got it this summer.

Q: Do you think we'll have full capacity this season?

A: I believe as of now, we will. I don't know if there'll be restrictions such as masks or whatever, but yeah, I believe we will as of now. Until somebody tells me different, we're definitely moving forward like that.

Q: Veterans, do you like having them?

A: Yeah. We're a deep team and we're an old team. We got some good young kids, but the majority of our guys... I mean, Jalen Wilson would be a pup and here he is. He started basically every game for us last year. We are as old as we've been in a long time.

Q: Do they know what they're doing?

A: Not yet, not yet. The returning guys know, but for the most part, no, they don't know, but that's okay. God dang, it's August and we're figuring it out and a lot of personalities to figure out what buttons to push with everybody, but it's been a great group so far.

Q: Is year 19 fun. Do you like Travis, your new AD?

A: Yeah, yeah, I do. I think Travis is going to do a tremendous job. Of course, he's got his hands full now with obviously, the conference in IL and then the situation with the NCAA. He's given a crash course in how to deal with a lot of things at once, but he's done a great job. So positive and I know he's really connected well with our alumni base.

Q: Is there any way you'd be okay with expansion of the Big 12? That's this week's rumor.

A: There's a rumor every week. I'm sure that if the Big 12 stays together, I think that would be something that we'd have to do and hopefully, we're in a position where that can take place.

Q: How does Remy make you guys different from maybe last year?

A: You know what? I'm not really sure yet. I haven't quite seen it yet and I'm not being negative. He's a pass-first point guard right now, and he was a shoot-first point guard at Arizona State. He's trying so hard to fit in that I think we got to get him a balance where he's thinking right, right now, but he can also play to his talent a little bit better and his ability to score. I think he's going to be a huge addition for us, but exactly how he fits in, I mean, he gives us some speed and some feistiness and some energy that I think would be very well.