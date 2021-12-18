Slant TV: Bill Self talks win over SFAU, Remy Martin, CU, and more

No. 7 Kansas (9-1; 0-0) defeated Stephen F. Austin, 80-72 on Saturday night. Christian Braun scored a game-high 21 points, while Ochai Agbaji added 18 points, Remy Martin 15 points, and Jalen Wilson 10 points.

Shortly after the game, Bill Self talked about the performance of Remy Martin, some big plays made late in the game, the return of Latrell Jossell, the upcoming game against Colorado, the health of several players, and a member of the coaching staff, and much more.