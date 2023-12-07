On Thursday afternoon, Bill Self, Dajuan Harris, and Parker Braun met with the media to preview Saturday's Border War in Lawrence. On December 11, 2021, Kansas and Missouri met in Lawrence for the first time since the Tigers departed for the SEC. On that particular day, Kansas dominated Missouri, 102-65.

In making the trip to Columbia last season on December 10, the location of the Border War changed, but the final result was very much the same, as the Jayhawks cruised past the Tigers, 95-67

Late on Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Kansas and Missouri will meet for the second time in Lawrence since the Tigers moved on from the Big 12.

Bill Self, Dajuan Harris, and Parker Braun discussed the next edition of the Border War on Thursday.