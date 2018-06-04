Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-04 17:21:57 -0500') }}
basketball
Edit
Slant TV: Coach Norm Roberts excited about group of big men
Shay Wildeboor •
JayhawkSlant.com
@JayhawkSlant
Editor
Kansas assistant coach Norm Roberts spoke to the media late on Monday afternoon.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}