On Monday afternoon, Devon Dotson and Christian Braun, standing out the University of Kansas men's basketball locker room located inside Allen Fieldhouse, spoke to the media before the start of Bill Self's basketball camp.

Dotson was asked about his decision to return to Kansas, what was involved in the decision-making process and some of his goals for the upcoming season?

Braun, a freshman from Overland Park, Kan., talked about his first week in Lawrence, some of his experiences so far and some of the adjustments he's had to make.