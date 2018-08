During the Jayhawk Summer Finale, JayhawkSlant.com caught up with five-star forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. The 6-foot-9, 235-pound power forward has decided to make the move to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., for his senior year, but does Robinson-Earl, the No. 9 ranked player in the 2019 class, plan to return to Kansas in the fall for an official visit?

