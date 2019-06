While he might not have expected it at the time, Tristan Enaruna, the 6-foot-8, 205-pound small forward from Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah, conducted his first round of interviews with the media on Thursday afternoon.

A camp counselor at Brett Ballard's Washburn basketball camp in Topeka, Kan., Enaruna talked about his time in Lawrence so far, his goals for the upcoming season, the key to playing time and more.