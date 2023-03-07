On Tuesday night, Kansas received a commitment from Marcus Adams, Jr., the 6-foot-8, 205-pound small forward from Narbonne High School in Harbor City, Calif. This past season, Adams, Jr., averaged 32 points, 14 rebounds, and 7 assists per game. To find out why Adams, Jr., gave the nod to Kansas over UCLA and Syracuse, check out the video below.

Tracy Adams from BruinBlitz.com attended the Marcus Adams, Jr., press conference and sent the video posted below to us.