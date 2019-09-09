Marcus Garrett, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard from Dallas, Texas, is very much looking forward to the start of his junior season. After dealing with an injury to his ankle last season, Garrett is finally back to 100 percent health.

On Monday afternoon, Garrett, on the first day of boot camp, talked about the morning session, how he's feeling, how the newcomers performed, the start of the college football season, his third Late Night in the Phog and more.

JayhawkSlant.com was on hand and is here to provide you with the very latest from Marcus Garrett.