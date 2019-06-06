On Thursday morning, junior guard Marcus Garrett made the short drive from Lawrence to Topeka to help out as a counselor at Brett Ballard's Washburn basketball camp. Near the conclusion of the first session, Garrett, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard from Skyline High School in Dallas, Texas talked about his return to the court, the injury that set him back last season, his current health and much more.

For the very latest on Marcus Garrett, checkout the video below.