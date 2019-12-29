No. 5 Kansas (9-2) will look to avoid back-to-back losses on Sunday afternoon. The Jayhawks will face a Stanford (11-1) team that is currently 8-0 at home. Junior guard Marcus Garrett, who missed a majority of the Villanova game after injuring his ankle, spoke to the media before leaving for California earlier in the week.

Garrett, standing outside of the University of Kansas men's basketball locker room, was asked about his injury, his return against Stanford, how he feels, and more.

