Slant TV: Remy Martin inks NIL deal with Crown Toyota

For much of Thursday morning, Remy Martin was all smiles, and for good reason. A little before 10:00 AM, Martin, the 6-foot-0, 175-pound point guard from Chatsworth, Calif., arrived at Miles Schnaer's Crown Toyota to sign a NIL deal with a dealership that has become home to many Lawrence residents over the years.

Martin, on Thursday morning, talked about the opportunity to come together with Crown Toyota, having a car for the first time since arriving in Lawrence from Arizona State, how grateful he is for the opportunity, and much more.