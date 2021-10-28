 JayhawkSlant - Slant TV: Remy Martin inks NIL deal with Crown Toyota
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-28 11:44:32 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Slant TV: Remy Martin inks NIL deal with Crown Toyota

Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
@JayhawkSlant

For much of Thursday morning, Remy Martin was all smiles, and for good reason. A little before 10:00 AM, Martin, the 6-foot-0, 175-pound point guard from Chatsworth, Calif., arrived at Miles Schnaer's Crown Toyota to sign a NIL deal with a dealership that has become home to many Lawrence residents over the years.

Martin, on Thursday morning, talked about the opportunity to come together with Crown Toyota, having a car for the first time since arriving in Lawrence from Arizona State, how grateful he is for the opportunity, and much more.

