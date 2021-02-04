JayhawkSlant - Slant TV: Self, Agbaji talk WVU, stringing some wins together, and more

On Saturday afternoon, Kansas and West Virginia will clash in Morgantown, Wv. The Jayhawks are coming off a victory over Kansas State, 74-51, on Tuesday night and have some very winnable games coming up on the schedule.

On Thursday afternoon, Bill Self and Ochai Agbaji met with the media to preview the West Virginia game and more. The duo talked about facing the Mountaineers for the second time, how this team might be different from the team that Kansas saw in December, the status of Bryce Thompson, and more.