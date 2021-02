On Tuesday night, No. 17 Kansas and No. 14 Texas will square off in Austin, Texas at 8:00 p.m. (CT). On Monday afternoon, Bill Self and Christian Braun met with the media to preview the game and touched on several other topics. The duo talked about what it will take to win at Texas, the possibility of playing another game after Baylor, the latest with Bryce Thompson and his injured hand, and much more.