"I know that many people have been waiting for a response from me regarding the recent federal court proceedings in the southern district of New York. I cannot comment on elements of the trial itself, nor address any of the information disclosed that has the potential to be related to a future inquiry. There has been some media attention directed toward our basketball program and while I cannot specifically comment, I can say that we all know shoe companies have influence on all levels of basketball. They work hard to develop brand loyalty with top high school prospects and they have some influence with them, which is totally permissible under NCAA guidelines — just like a high school coach could, an AAU coach, a trusted advisor and especially a parent.

"At Kansas, we've recruited and signed many players who wear athletic brands other than Adidas on their grassroot basketball teams. We've also recruited many players whose grassroot teams were sponsored by Adidas, who signed with other universities that were aligned with other shoe companies. So while these brand relationships can be a factor for some families during the college decision-making process, it is only one of many factors.

"When recruiting prospective student-athletes, my staff and I have not and do not offer improper inducements to them or their families to influence their college decisions, nor are we aware of any third-party involvement to do so. As the leader of the Kansas men's basketball program, I take pride in my role to operate with integrity and within the NCAA rules, which is a fundamental responsibility of being the head basketball coach.

"The legal proceedings in New York have caused undue stress on our university and concern within our loyal fanbase. Although my initial reaction is to be transparent and confront these matters head-on publicly, I must, under NCAA rules and guidelines, refrain from any further comment until all inquiries are officially concluded. I understand and respect that there are questions still left unanswered and that your job is to ask me those questions. However I am going to refrain from commenting on the issues involved during the trial and focus strictly on coaching my basketball team."