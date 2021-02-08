JayhawkSlant - Slant TV: Self, McCormack, Garrett talk OSU win, gaining confidence, more

On Monday night, Kansas defeated No. 23 Oklahoma State, 78-66. David McCormack, after a slow start in the first half, erupted for 23 points and 10 rebounds against the Sooners. In all, McCormack (23) Marcus Garrett (17), Christian Braun (15), Jalen Wilson (11), and Ochai Agbaji (10) scored in double-figures.

After the game, Self, McCormack, and Garrett talked about the win over OSU, the importance of the next three games, the level of confidence head into the next game, and much more.