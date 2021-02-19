JayhawkSlant - Slant TV: Self, McCormack talk TT, final three games, rotation, and more

On Friday afternoon, Bill Self and David McCormack met with the media to preview the Texas Tech game and more. Having won its previous four games by double-digits, No. 23 Kansas will look to keep its momentum going against No. 15 Texas Tech.

Moments ago, Self and David McCormack talked about the showdown against Texas Tech, the final three games of the regular season, where the rotation stands with the end of the regular season approaching and much more.

