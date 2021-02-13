JayhawkSlant - Slant TV: Self, McCormack, Wilson talk ISU win, defense, and more

On Saturday afternoon, Kansas defeated Iowa State, 64-50, to win its third-straight game by double-digits. Jalen Wilson scored a game-high 22 points, while David McCormack finished with 13 points and Christian Braun added 11 points.

After the game, Self, McCormack, and Wilson talked about completing the season sweep of Iowa State, the performance of both McCormack and Wilson against the Cyclones, the next step Self hopes to see his team take the rest of the season and more