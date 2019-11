On Friday night, No. 5 Kansas defeated Monmouth, 112-57. Six players, Isaiah Moss (21), Devon Dotson (17), David McCormack (17), Udoka Azubuike (12), Silvio De Sousa (11), and Christian Braun (11) score in double-figures for the Jayhawks.

Minutes after the game, Kansas head coach Bill Self talked about KU's win over Monmouth, the play of Isaiah Moss and Silvio De Sousa and much more.