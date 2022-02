Early on Saturday evening, No. 10 Kansas (19-3; 8-1) defeated No. 8 Baylor, 83-59. Three players, Christian Braun (18), Ochai Agbaji (18), and Jalen Wilson (15) scored in double-figures for the Jayhawks.

Not long after the final buzzer sounded, Braun, Agbaji, and Wilson met with the media to discuss KU's impressive win over Baylor, the emotions of the past week, the goal moving forward and much more.