Slant TV: Wilson, McBride talk after camp scrimmage game
Late on Tuesday afternoon, Kansas freshmen Jalen Wilson and Issac McBride spoke to the media following the camp game scrimmage, which was won by the red team, 81-79.
Wilson, who originally signed with Michigan before a coaching change, talked about life the past month, his decision to attend Kansas, when he knew, and his thoughts on playing in his first camp game.
McBride, a four-star prospect, talked about adjusting to life at Kansas, growing up being a fan of Tyshawn Taylor, and what he hopes to improve on moving forward.