Late on Tuesday afternoon, Kansas freshmen Jalen Wilson and Issac McBride spoke to the media following the camp game scrimmage, which was won by the red team, 81-79.

Wilson, who originally signed with Michigan before a coaching change, talked about life the past month, his decision to attend Kansas, when he knew, and his thoughts on playing in his first camp game.

McBride, a four-star prospect, talked about adjusting to life at Kansas, growing up being a fan of Tyshawn Taylor, and what he hopes to improve on moving forward.