No. 1 Kansas clinched at least a share of the Big 12 regular season championship by defeating TCU, 75-66 on Wednesday night. Udoka Azubuike scored a career-high 31 points, pulled down 14 rebounds and blocked five shots.

After the game, Bill Self said he thought about sitting both Azubuike and Marcus Garrett on Saturday, but if both are healthy and good-to-go, both will be in the starting lineup.