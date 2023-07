Following the Crimson and Blue Classic golf event, hosted by Mass St. Collective and Folds of Honor, Bill Self met with the media.

Self, on Monday afternoon, said Arterio Morris will travel to Puerto Rico and is a complete member of the team, was asked about the level of competition in Puerto Rico, the loss of Marcus Adams, Jr., what might happen next with the roster, the improvement of Kevin McCullar, Jr., the look of next year’s team, and much more.