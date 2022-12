On Saturday, No. 8 Kansas plays host to No. 14 Indiana. On Thursday afternoon, Bill Self and Jalen Wilson met with the media to preview the matchup. The duo talked about KU's impressive win at Missouri last week, the challenges that come with facing Indiana on Saturday, the play of IU forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, how IU looks different without Jalen Hood-Schifino, KU's health heading into the game, and much more.