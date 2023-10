On Tuesday afternoon, Bill Self and Nicolas Timberlake met with the media to preview FHSU and more. The duo talked about the loss at Illinois, facing Fort Hays State on Wednesday night, KU's three-point shooting on Sunday night, the status of Johnny Furphy and Kevin McCullar, Jr., and much more.

