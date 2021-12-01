Slant TV with Bill Self, Bobby Pettiford, and Zach Clemence

On Wednesday afternoon, Bill Self, Bobby Pettiford, and Zach Clemence met with the media in Lawrence. The trio talked about KU's performance in Orlando, Fla., what practice has been like since returning from the ESPN Events Invitational, what to expect against St. John's on Friday night, and much more.

