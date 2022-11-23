On Wednesday afternoon, No. 3 Kansas defeated N.C. State, 80-74 in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas. Gradey Dick led the way with a career-high 25 points, while Jalen Wilson added 19 points, Dajuan Harris chipped in 14 points, and Kevin McCullar, Jr., tallied 10 points.

After the game, Self, Dick, and Wilson talked about a number of topics, including Self's return to the bench, the play of freshman guard Gradey Dick, several clutch plays made down the stretch, and much more.