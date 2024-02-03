No. 8 Kansas (18-4; 6-3) defeated No. 4 Houston (19-3; 6-3), 78-65 on Saturday. Hunter Dickinson scored a team-high 20 points, while Johnny Furphy (17), Kevin McCullar, Jr. (17), and KJ Adams, Jr. (10) also scored in double-figures.

After the game, Self, Furphy and Dickinson met with the media and talked about KU's impressive win over Houston, some of the keys to the game, facing Kansas State in Manhattan on Monday night, and much more.