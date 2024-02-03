Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Slant TV with Bill Self, Johnny Furphy and Hunter Dickinson

Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
Editor
@JayhawkSlant

No. 8 Kansas (18-4; 6-3) defeated No. 4 Houston (19-3; 6-3), 78-65 on Saturday. Hunter Dickinson scored a team-high 20 points, while Johnny Furphy (17), Kevin McCullar, Jr. (17), and KJ Adams, Jr. (10) also scored in double-figures.

After the game, Self, Furphy and Dickinson met with the media and talked about KU's impressive win over Houston, some of the keys to the game, facing Kansas State in Manhattan on Monday night, and much more.

Bill Self

Advertisement

Johnny Furphy and Hunter Dickinson

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement