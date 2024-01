No. 2 Kansas will open up Big 12 play at home against TCU on Saturday. On Thursday afternoon, Bill Self, Kevin McCullar, Jr., and Johnny Furphy met with the media to preview the game against the Horned Frogs and more. Self, McCullar, Jr., and Furphy talked about the importance of Big 12 play, opening up at home against TCU, the health of the team, facing former teammate Ernest Udeh, Jr., and much more.